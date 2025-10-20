Earle G. Sellhausen Sr., age 83, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, October 14, 2025.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Grand Marsh Community Center. Pastor Randal Schoemann will officiate, and military honors will follow.



Earle was born August 28, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Helen (Sloane) Sellhausen. He enlisted in the United States Army in September 1959, serving in the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas, until his honorable discharge in September 1965. Earle was first married to Susan Thompson and later to Marilyn Richardson. He worked for many years at American Shoe Machinery and then at Penda Corporation before retiring. One of his fondest memories was shining shoes as a young boy in Milwaukee—earning his own spending money whenever he needed it.



Earle enjoyed playing cards with family, fishing with his father and brothers, hunting, following the Packers and Brewers, and rebuilding tractors.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen; first wife, Susan; and siblings Clarence, Charlie, Helen, Patricia “Carol,” Barbara, and Donald “Butch.”



Survivors include his former wife, Marilyn Richardson; children Earle (Penny) Sellhausen, Susan Hall, Judy (John) Wikman, and Katie (Mike) Rooney; grandchildren Mark (Jennifer) Lambert, Jesse (Tara) Lambert, Crystal (Tyler) Theisen, Caitlin Sellhausen, Wyatt Wikman, Coltan Wikman, Jayce Wikman, and Addison Rooney; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.