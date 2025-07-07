Timothy W. Spohn, 63, died on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 25, 1962, in Mendota Illinois, to Edward and Myrna (Moore) Spohn. When Tim was five, his family moved to the farm in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. It was situated right next to the Volk Field Military Base which sparked his fascination with airplanes. He would watch the airplanes fly by as they tipped their wings in his direction while farming out in the fields. That also led to him joining the United States Military. Timothy joined the National Guard when he was 17 years old before enlisting for active-duty Army. He was united in marriage to Christine Peterson on July 30, 1983, at Fountain Lutheran Church, just outside of Hustler, Wisconsin. They met in Camp Douglas at Armed Forces Day while seeing who could throw rocks the furthest. During his time in the military, he and Christine traveled to South Korea where their first child, Sara, was born. They also spent time in Ft. Lewis, Washington from 1984 until 1987. He was honorably discharged in 1987. After Tim’s military career, he worked alongside Christine for their tree service business. Tim also worked at Brunners in Mauston, Wisconsin and lost his fingers to an industrial accident while stretching steel.

In his free time, Tim enjoyed being outdoors, riding his lawnmower and riding his Harley. He was a talented mechanic and he and his daughter, Sara, rebuilt a John Deere A Tractor. His son, Ian, will cherish his memory of Dad taking him flying at Bloyer Airport and to meet LeRoy Butler. His daughter, Kayla, will always cherish the precious time she spent with him. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

Tim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Christine; his children, Kayla (Stephen) Mwaniki, and Ian (Alison) Spohn; grandchildren, Nancy and Christine Wandore, and Benji and Liam Spohn; his fur babies, Soxx and Carmel. He is further survived by 5 siblings and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sara; granddaughter, Baby Nancy; two dogs, Apple and Lucy, and two sisters.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025, 1:00 P.M. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Father Raj Mariasamy will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the service.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Tomah Hospice Touch; RN, Sarah; Chaplain, Shane; and his social worker. They would also like to thank the Tomah Respiratory Therapists and very special friends, Everett and Dennis.