On July 5, 2025, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a paddle boarder in distress on Castle Rock Lake. Upon arrival, Deputies observed the paddle boarder approximately 300 yards from shore, struggling against strong 1–3 foot waves.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Deputies sought the assistance of a nearby citizen who indicated they had access to a boat and were willing to help. Without hesitation, the citizen volunteered his vessel and skill to aid in the response.

Braving the challenging water conditions, the Deputies and citizen skillfully navigated through the rough waves to the get close to the paddle boarder. The paddle boarder was provided a personal flotation device, and assisted back to shore safely.

The citizens quick thinking, seamanship, and courage directly contributed to a successful and safe resolution. The citizens actions exemplify the spirit of community partnership, dedication to public safety and stand as a shining example of citizen support for law enforcement.

As a reminder a personal flotation device is required on paddle boards, kayaks, and canoes.