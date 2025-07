Location: I-90 WB AT MILEPOST 24

County: MONROE

Date and Time: July 05, 2025 at 12:48 AM

Michael Mclamb, 33 years of age, from Tomah, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin

State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash. During the

investigation signs of impairment were observed. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted,

and the driver was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) 5th offense.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”