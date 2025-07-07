Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Coroner Betty Nigh report on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a report of a farm utility terrain vehicle crash. The incident occurred on private property near Kouba Valley Road, rural Hillsboro, WI, in the Town of Greenwood.

A 2014 Kubota RTV500 was being operated on a gravel surface, traveling down a slight incline when the operator lost control in a curve to the right. The UTV overturned.

There were two occupants including the operator, ages 12 and 11, that were both transported to Emplify Health by Gundersen (St. Joseph’s) in Hillsboro, one by private vehicle and one by Hillsboro Area Ambulance. The twelve-year-old sustained critical injuries and died at the hospital. The eleven-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends aching and grieving such a tremendous loss in our community. I appreciate everyone who answered the call and put forth extensive life-saving efforts with the highest level of compassion.

Responding the scene were the Hillsboro Area Ambulance, Hillsboro Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and later the Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, and Vernon County Coroner’s Office.