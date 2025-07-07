With deep sorrow and immense love, we announce that Courtney R. Poppler, 43, of Tomah, passed into the loving arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior on June 26, 2025.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 12:00 pm at Bible Evangelical Free Church, 625 W. Veterans St., Tomah, with Pastor Neil Nelson and Pastor Ben Upham officiating. Burial will be private.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 9th from 4 to 8 PM at Bible Evangelical Free Church. Friends and relatives are also invited on Thursday, July 10th from 11 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Courtney’s memory are appreciated and may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be shared at www.sonnenburgfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the Poppler and Sanford families with arrangements.