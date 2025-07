The Bangor American Legion Baseball team had plenty of fireworks in a 10-0 4th of July night victory over West Salem. Bangor scored 10runs on 15hits. Royall’s Seth Brandau playing for Bangor had 3 hits including a double. Brandau also scored 3runs and drove in a run. Bryce Peterson, Tyler Meyer, and Dayne Langehr also had a multi-hit game for Bangor. Chase Horstman got the win on the mound giving up just 1hit over 3 and 2/3innings. Brandau pitched the final 1 and 1/3 giving up nothing on a hit. Bangor improved to 6-2 on their season.