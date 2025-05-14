Gladys M. Smith, age 91, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, with Pastor Gretchen Viney officiating. Interment will follow at Gould Rock Cemetery in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Gladys was born on February 3, 1934, in Wild Rose, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Vida (Allison) Hirst. She was raised in Wild Rose and graduated from Wild Rose High School. On February 21, 1952, she married Robert A. Smith in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin. The couple lived briefly in the Wautoma area before relocating to Chicago and later Wauconda, Illinois. While in Illinois, they raised their family before returning to Central Wisconsin in 1978 and settling in Grand Marsh. In 2014, Gladys moved to Friendship, where she lived until her recent health decline.

A devoted mother and homemaker, Gladys found joy in quilting, sewing, and cooking. She especially enjoyed baking cheesecakes and bread and was known for creating heartfelt cards for residents at Villa Pines and patients at the hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Vida Hirst; her husband, Robert Smith; sons, Scott and Tony Smith; sisters, Jean and Jeanette; and brothers, Bill and Oakley.

Gladys is survived by her children: David (Jeannie) Smith of Huntsville, TX; Rod (Nancy) Smith of Brighton, IL; and daughter-in-law, Shianna Smith of Grand Marsh, WI; as well as her brother, Roger Smith of Rockford, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer, Mikayla, Ashley, Justin, Jake, and Nate, and many great-grandchildren: Ben, Gavin, Jaxon, Nolan, Carson, Brayson, Journey, Jenna, Avery, and Merideth. She leaves behind many other relatives and friends who will remember her fondly.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider sending a funny card to someone that could use a smile, just as Gladys would have done.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.