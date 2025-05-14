Pamela S. Olson

Pamela S. Olson, age 69 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

She was born on September 14, 1955 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Martin and Mabel (McNamer) Connors. Pam graduated from the Hillsboro High School.

Pam was married to Arlie Buchal and they had two sons, Todd and Timothy. They later divorced.

Pam was united in marriage to Raymond “Nip” Olson Jr. on February 17, 1990. They made their home in Elroy for many years. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2020.

Pam worked at Brunner Manufacturing for 35 years and retired January 2024.

She enjoyed going camping, taking care of her yard and loved visitors. She loved her puppy, Ginger very much.

Survivors include her son, Todd Buchal (Dawn); step son, Brian Olson; grandson, Derek; granddaughters, Daniale, Hannah and Abigail; siblings, Phil (Pat) Connors, Sandy (Gordy) Vierck, Tom (Kathy) Connors and Linda (Randy) Scheidegger and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Nip; she was preceded in death by her Parents; son, Timothy Buchal; sisters, Charlotte Scheeler and Bonnie Solchenberger and brother, John Connors.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Burial will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc. A time of visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com