Cheryl Wynn Johnson, age 66, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship, following a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 17th at the Arkdale Lions Park in Arkdale, Wisconsin.

Cheryl was born on February 22, 1959, in Portage, Wisconsin, to James H. and Shirley H. (Gibbens) Johnson. She was raised in the Adams-Friendship area and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School with the Class of 1977. Over the years, she dedicated her time and care to several local employers, including Pine Bluff Farms, IGA, and most recently, Villa Pines Nursing Home.

On September 9, 1978, Cheryl married Charles Page. Together, they had one child before later divorcing. Cheryl was blessed with two more children in the years that followed.

In addition to her dedication to work and family, Cheryl devoted over a decade to the care of Mt. Repose Cemetery, taking great pride in maintaining its peaceful and well-kept appearance.

Cheryl had many interests, including gardening, cooking, collecting antiques, and solving puzzles. Her love of flowers and the outdoors was evident in the beautiful spaces she cultivated and enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Shirley Johnson.

Cheryl is survived by her children Curtis (Samantha) Page of Arkdale, WI; Travis Johnson of Arkdale, WI; and Cassi Williams of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren: Austin Page and Oliver Page; her siblings, Randy (Nona) Johnson of Adams, WI, Rodney (Pam) Johnson of Friendship, WI, and Carole (Bruce) Bain of Arkdale, WI; as well as extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.