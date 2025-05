The Westfield Pioneers used a 6 run 5th inning to defeat Mauston 7-3 in South Central Conference baseball action on Tuesday. Mauston took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 5th but the Pioneers dinked and dunked their way to 6 runs and held on for the 7-3 victory. Eli Rader and Tyler Link each had a pair of hits for Mauston in the loss. Treyton Roos had the go ahead base hit for the Pioneers in the 5th inning. Sam Buerrecos picked up the victory for the Pioneers on the mound while Beef Massey took the loss for Mauston. Mauston will host Wautoma on Thursday.