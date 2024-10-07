Bette J. Smart, age 80, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Gunderson Healthcare in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on January 19, 1944, to Eugene and Viola (Blackburn) Smart.

Bette graduated from Mauston High School and the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Winona State University. Bette began her career in 1966 as a first and then second grade teacher at West Side School. She then became the Elementary Principal retiring in 2004.

She was a member of the National Education Association (NEA) and the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators. Bette was a lifelong member of Saint Patrick’s parish in Mauston.

Bette’s love of sports included all things Wisconsin – Badgers, Packers, and Brewers.

During her lifetime Bette enjoyed travel to Europe, Canada, and points north, south, east, and west in the United States. Though struck by transverse myelitis in 2003 Bette knew no bounds.

Bette is survived by Gerald (Mary Ann) of Machesney Park, Illinois, Robert of Zephyrhills, Florida, Sally of Janesville, Wisconsin, 13 nieces and nephews, and several grand nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her and the Smart family’s dear friend Peg Schmitz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Kenneth, William, and James, and one sister Jennifer.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday October 12, 2024, at 11:00 am at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, officiated by Father Berns and Father Cruz. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday October 11th and on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service at St. Patrick’s. Luncheon to follow. Interment will be at Saint Patrick’s cemetery.

