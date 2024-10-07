Donna Mae Van Alstine of Adams, WI formerly of Big Flats and Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully in the morning hours October 3rd surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born October 30, 1948 in Wisconsin Rapids to Bernice and Sylvester Vechinski. She was a free spirit that lived life to the fullest. Donna was a devoted mother and wife who could often be on outings with her husband, Richard, or covered in dirt in her incredible flower beds that she tended and weeded incessantly. She will be missed more than words can describe, and leaves a void that can not easily be filled. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brother “Babe,” and loving husband, Richard. She is survived by her daughters: Michelle (Robert Wilhorn) and Shannon (Paul) Schanen; son, Scott (Shereen) Ostrowski; seven brothers; grandkids: Austin, Skyler, Allisa, Emily, and Allison; great-grandkids: Nikko, Stormy and Axel, and special friends Devin and Dillion.

Memorial services will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Chaplain David Borton will officiate. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home beginning on Tuesday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.