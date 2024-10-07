Barbara J. Perschke, age 64, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at her home.

A memorial gathering will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Barbara was born February 22, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Florence (Erfourth) Battige. She was raised in Milwaukee and attended Milwaukee Bayview High School.

Barbara married Alan M. Gillessen on June 4, 1983, in Milwaukee. Alan passed away on June 20, 2001. She later married Mark Perschke on August 13, 2016, in Wisconsin Rapids at her most favorite restaurant the Branding Iron.

In her earlier years while living in Milwaukee, Barbara worked at George Webb. After moving to Adams County, she focused on her family and loved being a homebody. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, knitting, and doing arts & crafts. She had a huge “green thumb” and loved to take care of her plants. She also loved getting her nails done with her daughter, Tammy and making people laugh. Barbara would talk on the phone for hours, and especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters & friends, and going for bike rides with Mark on the Yamaha.

Barbara was preceded in death by her late husband: Alan Gillessen; parents: Florence & John Battige, and her grandmother: Bernice Godfrey.

Survivors include her husband: Mark Perschke; children: Tony (Tara) Battige, and Tammy (Justin Pierce) Gillessen; grandchildren: Jayden, Jesse, Jiovanni, Hendrix, Angalice, Aaliyana, Natalia, Romeo, Little Tony, Florence, and Francis “Frannie Cakes”; siblings: Donald (Gina) Battige, David (Jennifer) Battige, Joe Battige, Corey (Heather) Battige, Bernice “Pebbles” Battige, and Barbara Cavanaugh. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many other relations, and friends.

