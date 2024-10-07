The Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves squandered opportunities in an 8-3 homecoming loss to Kickapoo/La Farge Saturday afternoon. The Silver Wolves had 1st down and goal 3 different drives but came away with only 3 points thanks to costly penalties. Evan Wallace scored the lone touchdown of the game for Kickapoo/La Farge in the 2nd quarter. The Silver Wolves managed a 32 yard Field Goal by Callissa Keller in the 3rd quarter but that was the only points they managed on the scoreboard. Keller also drilled a 60 yard punt in the game. Cam Thellefsen had an interception for Wonewoc-Center/Weston in the loss.