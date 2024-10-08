Power Rankings

Ithaca Bulldogs (7-0) – Ithaca cruised by Royall 35-7 all but guaranteeing a SBC Championship in its first year in the conference. Berlin Indians (6-1) – Berlin hammered Wisconsin Dells 42-6 making them the clear front runner to win the South Central Conference in its first year. Nekoosa Papermakers (6-1) ^1 Nekoosa tripled up Adams-Friendship to lock up a playoff berth. Hillsboro Tigers (6-1) ^1 Hillsboro locked up a playoff spot by whipping Brookwood 39-0. Hillsboro can improve its playoff seeding by defeating 2 solid teams in Cashton and Bangor. Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (5-2) -3 The Dells got buried by Berlin and now must hope for some help to claim the South Central Conference. Bangor Cardinals (5-2) – Bangor took down their rivals Cashton 28-21 to improve to 5-2 on their season. Waupun Warriors (5-2) ^2 Waupun is a win away from the playoffs after getting by Wautoma in a tighter than expected game. Cashton Eagles (4-3) -1 Cashton must at least split their final two games to become playoff eligible. The task defeating either or both Hillsboro and Royall. Royall Panthers (3-4) -1 Royall was blitzed on homecoming by Ithaca. Royall now must win their final two games to make the postseason. New Lisbon Rockets (2-5) NR The 10th spot is still impossible to place a team but this week we will award the shorthanded Rockets after their homecoming victory over Necedah.

Highest Riser: Waupun up two spots

Biggest Fall: Wisconsin Dells down 3 spots

New to Rankings: New Lisbon

Out of Rankings: Mauston

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.