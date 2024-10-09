The Mauston Golden Eagles hung on to defeat Adams-Friendship 3-2 Tuesday night in South Central Conference volleyball action. Mauston got off to a slow start dropping the first set but bounced back to take the next two to take a 2-1 lead. Adams-Friendship bounced back to take down Mauston in the 4th set to force a winner take all 5th set. The 5th set was back in forth but Mauston came away with the win 16-14. Maddi Quist led the team with 16kills and 13digs and Ella Franek had some crucial blocks in the Mauston victory. Mauston improves to 5-2 in the South Central Conference and 11-12 overall. Adams-Friendship got a strong game from freshman Piper Moyer. Adams-Friendship drops to 1-6 in conference play.