Kevin T. Sedevic, age 40, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

A memorial gathering will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Kevin was born on August 15, 1985, in Oak Lawn, Illinois, to Richard Sr. and Suzanne (Sliwa) Sedevic. The family moved to Adams County when he was seven years old, where Kevin later graduated from Adams-Friendship High School. He went on to pursue studies in electrical work, welding, robotics, and automotive technology.

On September 15, 2006, Kevin married Kristine Dathe in Orland Hills, Illinois. Together they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Savannah Marie and Emmalynn Rose.

Kevin had a big heart and a gift for fixing just about anything. He loved to tinker, lend a helping hand, and spend time outdoors—especially fishing with his girls. He also enjoyed classic cars and watching sunsets.

Memorials may be directed in Kevin’s memory to his children.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Richard Sr.; father-in-law, John Dathe; and grandparents, Frank and Susan Sliwa.

He is survived by his daughters, Savannah Marie and Emmalynn Rose; their mother, Kristine; his mother, Suzanne; and siblings, Richard Jr., Kenny, Michael, Amanda, and Robert. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

