Debra K. Ferguson, age 73, of Cazenovia, passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. She was born on October 7, 1952, in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Delford and Mary “Mattie” (Connors) Ferguson.

Debra was a 1970 graduate of Weston High School. Debra owned a floral shop in Richland Center, and later took college courses. She was an EMT for the Cazenovia Ambulance Service in the 1980’s. Debra was an Accountant for Endeavor Hardwoods from 1993 until her retirement in 2017. Debra enjoyed watching sports like basketball and football. Though she was not fond of cooking, her family remembers her as being a great cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael Ferguson and Pat “Pape” Connors; nephews, Pete and Steve Connors.

Debra is survived by her children, Brad Hutchens (Katrina Aide) of Cazenovia, Angie (Scott) Dahlke of Reedsburg, Chris (Rick) Blood of Wisconsin Dells; beloved friend, Dave Hutchens of Cazenovia; grandchildren, Logan Coy (Allie Steinhorst), Hunter Coy; great grandchildren, Macie and Aubrie Coy; brother, Jim “Jitt” Ferguson of Cazenovia; nephews, Trevor Ferguson, Mike (Patti) Ferguson, Marty (Jenni) Ferguson; niece, Carla Connors; along with other relatives and friends.

A visitation celebrating Debra’s life will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Cazenovia Chapel, 111 E. Main Street, Cazenovia from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery, rural Cazenovia. A luncheon will follow.

The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.