 

First Team:

Izzy Johnson Wisconsin Dells SR (Unanimous)

Eva Toteva Wisconsin Dells JR (Unanimous)

Lillyan Wilke Mauston SR (Unanimous)

Piper Moyer Adams/Friendship SO (Unanimous)

Piper Waterman Wisconsin Dells JR

Emma Resop Ripon SR

Becca Bartol Berlin SR

 

SCC Player of the Year – Piper Moyer – Adams/Friendship

SCC Co-Coaches of the Year – Taylor Preston & Gretchen Wetzel Wisconsin Dells & Adams/Friendship

 

Second Team:

Laynie Vaughan Wautoma JR

Rylea Mehne Mauston SR

Caylee Frank Adams/Friendship JR

Addison Sobojinski Wisconsin Dells JR

Ella Franek Mauston SR

Kira Clemens Mauston SR

Adele Minor Ripon SO

 

 

Honorable Mention

Brynlee Vaughan Wautoma SO

Aubrey Boerboom Nekoosa SR

Rylan Oleson Nekoosa JR

Francie DeFosse Wisconsin Dells SR

Kyah Peterson Ripon FR

Ariella Klitzke Westfield SR

Brinna Flanigan Ripon SR

Kerrigan Danowski Adams/Friendship JR

Lilly Johnson Berlin SR

Lauren Holly Westfield SR

Gwendolyn Bruce-DeMuri Berlin JR

Dylan Walsh Mauston SR

Arianna Rosplock Nekoosa JR

Natalee Meinke Westfield JR