South Central Conference 2025 All-Conference Volleyball Teams
First Team:
Izzy Johnson Wisconsin Dells SR (Unanimous)
Eva Toteva Wisconsin Dells JR (Unanimous)
Lillyan Wilke Mauston SR (Unanimous)
Piper Moyer Adams/Friendship SO (Unanimous)
Piper Waterman Wisconsin Dells JR
Emma Resop Ripon SR
Becca Bartol Berlin SR
SCC Player of the Year – Piper Moyer – Adams/Friendship
SCC Co-Coaches of the Year – Taylor Preston & Gretchen Wetzel Wisconsin Dells & Adams/Friendship
Second Team:
Laynie Vaughan Wautoma JR
Rylea Mehne Mauston SR
Caylee Frank Adams/Friendship JR
Addison Sobojinski Wisconsin Dells JR
Ella Franek Mauston SR
Kira Clemens Mauston SR
Adele Minor Ripon SO
Honorable Mention
Brynlee Vaughan Wautoma SO
Aubrey Boerboom Nekoosa SR
Rylan Oleson Nekoosa JR
Francie DeFosse Wisconsin Dells SR
Kyah Peterson Ripon FR
Ariella Klitzke Westfield SR
Brinna Flanigan Ripon SR
Kerrigan Danowski Adams/Friendship JR
Lilly Johnson Berlin SR
Lauren Holly Westfield SR
Gwendolyn Bruce-DeMuri Berlin JR
Dylan Walsh Mauston SR
Arianna Rosplock Nekoosa JR
Natalee Meinke Westfield JR
