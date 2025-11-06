Jon “Toby” Alf Roseberry, age 85, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in Marshfield, Wisconsin following a recent decline in health.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. Brian Beardsley will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Toby was born on October 9, 1940, in Friendship, Wisconsin, to Edmond “Ki” and Thea (Poppe) Roseberry. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1959 and proudly served in the United States Army as a Military Police officer in Germany from 1961 to 1962. On April 24, 1965, he was united in marriage to Dolores Pollex in Adams, Wisconsin.

A lifelong resident of Friendship, Toby dedicated more than 40 years to serving families in his community through Roseberry’s Funeral Home. He worked with his father and Uncle Robert “Bob” Roseberry, and later took over following their retirements.

Toby was deeply involved in his community. He served as a Trustee and President of the Village of Friendship, and was involved in many youth sports. He was inducted into the A-F Athletic Hall of Fame and was a long-time member of MoundView Golf Course, where he proudly scored two holes-in-one.

He will be remembered for his dedication to his profession, his family and community.

Memorials may be directed in Toby’s memory to the A-F Golf Teams or the charity of your choice.

Toby was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Thea; brother, Anthony “Tony” (Carol) Roseberry; sister, Diane Fretwell; and nephew, William (Candy) Fretwell.

He is by his loving wife, Dolores J. Roseberry of Friendship; children, Julie Roseberry of Adams, Mariann (Andrew) Fuller of Adams, and Jon “Jake” (Tammy) Roseberry of Friendship; nieces, Tracy Fretwell of Madison, Debby (Dennis) McClyman of Friendship, and Connie (Bobby) Hilson of Adams, his grandchildren, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.