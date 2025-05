Frank Stanley Schnolis, Jr. Frank Stanley Schnolis, Jr., age 80, of Adams, WI passed away December 3, 2024, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 12 Noon until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at the Easton-White Creek Lions Park. Military honors will be presented 12 Noon on Saturday, May 31st by the Ryan Larson American Legion Post.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.