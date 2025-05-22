Sandra June Reeves, age 71, of New Lisbon, WI passed away at home in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 18th, 2025. Born in Milwaukee, WI on April 13th, 1954, she was known for her incredible drive, embracing and overcoming life’s challenges, and her ability to make fun and crazy memories.

Sandi was a devoted and much loved mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and aunt. She leaves behind a legacy of great love that will be forever remembered.

After retiring from Seneca Foods in Baraboo,WI, Sandi dedicated herself to making lasting memories with her family.

Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Gloria (Bruyette) Reeves; a sister, Linda (Reeves) Kirkpatrick; 2 brothers, Marvin Reeves and Bruce Reeves; a loving step mother Grace (Perillo) Reeves.

She is survived by 3 siblings, Kenneth Reeves, Dale Reeves, Phyllis Mickelson; 2 very loved sister-in-laws Kathy Reeves, Donna Reeves; 4 children, Tanya (Elmer III) Anderson, Shane (Amy) Talty, Chris Talty, Tiffany (Aaron) Talty; 14 grandchildren, Tiara, Cynthia, Christopher, Nicholas, Katrina, Andrew, Aurora, Jade, James, Ayden, Thomas, Zachary, Graede, Annabelle; 7 great-grandchildren Nanette, Natalie, Jaxson, Hunter, Michael, Tanner, Riley. She is also loved and remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Bible Baptist Church, 148 Grayside Ave, Mauston, WI 53948 on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Following the service, guests are invited to stay for food, refreshments, and a Confetti Salute in celebration of Sandi’s life.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.