The Royall Panther baseball team won their 20th game of the season Thursday evening with a 6-0 shutout victory over Adams-Friendship. Royall managed to get 6runs on just 3hits. Garrett Dragans 2run single in the 5th put the game out of reach for Adams-Friendship. Trey Wildes & Ben Crneckiy combined for a 2hit shutout for Royall. Wildes pitched the first 6innings giving up nothing on just 2hits a walk and six strikeouts. Crneckiy pitched the final inning giving up nothing while striking out a pair. Kale Gatterman gave up 4runs on just 2hits for Adams-Friendship, he walked 6 and struckout 6. Royall is now 20-5 on their season heading into the postseason.