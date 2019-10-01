A Memorial Service for Cheryl Schneider, age 74, of Mauston, Wisconsin will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Cheryl will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughter Tiffany Dixon, 3 grandchildren, and stepchildren Mike and Kristi Schneider.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.