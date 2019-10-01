Myrtle L. Gurecki, age 95, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15,2024, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Philip Waldschmidt will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the church. Interment will be at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin at a later date.

Myrtle was born March 17, 1929, in Taylor, Wisconsin to Clarence and Esther (Brown) Halverson. She grew up on the family farm with her 9 siblings where they relied on their own resources. Myrtle met Chester Gurecki at a diner in Melrose and they were later married on April 10, 1948, in Taylor, Wisconsin. They were blessed with three children, Norma Jean, Tom, and Lisa.

Myrtle was a fabulous cook and loved to bake. In her earlier years she worked for several restaurants before working for the West Bend Company and lastly before her retirement she worked for Farnum in Necedah.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence & Esther; husband: Chester; daughter: Norma Jean; siblings: Marion, Grace, Gordon, Curtis, Genevieve, Beatrice, Lila, Edith, and Junice; son-in-law Rodney Babcock, and special friend Jack McManus.

Survivors include her son: Tom (Kathy); daughter: Lisa; grandchildren: Chris (Debbie), Kaitlyn (BJ), Matt (Amber), Josh, and Connor; great-grandson: Hunter, and nieces, nephews.

Myrtle’s family would like to thank Serenity House in Tomah for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.