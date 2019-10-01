On Sept. 4th at approximately 3:07am, a lone commercial motor vehicle was traveling westbound

on Interstate 90/94 in the area of milepost 54. The commercial motor vehicle drove into the right

ditch before correcting and striking the concrete barriers in the Juneau County construction zone.

The commercial motor vehicle became disabled in the lane of traffic, lost both fuel tanks, resulting in

a fire in the median. No injuries were reported at the scene. Approximately fifteen barriers were

moved and required resetting. Six barriers had to be replaced. All westbound lanes, and lane 1 of

the eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 5:15 hours. With an alternate route of Highway

12 from the 55-milepost exit was utilized. Queued traffic was further extended in the stopped

eastbound lane due to a disable commercial motor vehicle that had to be towed out of the lane of

traffic.