On Sunday, June 30, 2024, at around 2:35 AM, the Juneau County Communication’s Center received a 911 call regarding a house fire at W5040 Morros Mile Rd, Necedah, WI.

Unfortunately, six family members perished as a result of the fire.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, all law enforcement reports were forwarded to the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office for review to make a determination on what, if any, criminal charges may be filed against the property owner.

After an extensive review of all said reports, the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office has advised they will not be pursuing criminal charges.

Sheriff Andrew F. Zobal

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office