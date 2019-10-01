Anna Boehm, age 86 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, September 2, 2024 at Meadow Ridge in Baraboo surrounded by her family.

A mass of Christian burial for Anna will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will be at Conway-Picha Funeral Home from 9:00 until 10:45 A.M. and at 10:45 A.M. we will process over to St. Mary’s to begin mass at 11:00 A.M. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery following mass.

Anna is survived by her sons, Randy (Vicki), Paul (Barb), Jim (Kirsten), and Don Boehm, and daughter Sue (Doug) Teska. She is also survived by her sister Viola Boehm and 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, husband Julian and daughter Mary Boehm.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.