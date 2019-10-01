Chase B. Haugh, age 34 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

He was born on June 29, 1990 to Jon and Jodi (Teal) Haugh in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

Chase worked for Whitehall Specialties, which is now Ornua in Hillsboro.

He was a member of the Rooster’s Car Club and participated in their many functions. Chase also enjoyed hunting and fishing, being with his chocolate lab, Cody and taking his daughter, Makenna out for Chinese food.

Survivors include his daughter, Makenna; mother, Jodi (Mark) Lankey; father, Jon Haugh; brother, Justin (Andrea) Haugh and his daughter, Izebell; sister, Mindy (Toby) Boldon and children, Ella, Rhett and Riley and grandfathers, Tom Teal and Dick Lankey.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Brock Haugh; sister, Nicole Boldon; grandparents, Frank and Mayva Haugh and grandmothers, Janice Stanley, ReDonna Lankey, Pam Teal and Sherry Lankey.

A time of visitation to celebrate Chase’s Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2024 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

A graveside gathering will be held on Monday, September 9th with a service at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc, with a meal to be held at Station 2 in Hillsboro following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com