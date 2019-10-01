Donald F. McGowan, age 58, of Montello, Wisconsin passed away of natural causes on Monday, September 2, 2024, at his home.

Memorial services will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Donald was born October 25, 1965, in Mauston, Wisconsin to Merlin and Joan (Smith) McGowan who brought him home to their farm in Brooks, Wisconsin. He attended Adams-Friendship area schools all throughout his school years, first attending Brooks grade school, then Grand Marsh middle school and finishing at Adams-Friendship high school in 1984.

Donald worked on the family farms near Brooks, WI from a very young age until his 20s, he moved onto Castle Rock Container in his 30s, had his own painting business in his 40s and worked at Brakebush in Westfield, WI until his death. Donald enjoyed driving around in old cars since before he had a driver’s license and in his later years, he acquired older cars because they needed a good home. He also enjoyed spending time on his land, hunting, making trails in the woods and having fun at the fire pit with friends and family. His biggest achievement was raising his son Austin with former Partner Jan Baumgartner of Adams. Their greatest joy came when they became grandparents to two very loved granddaughters.

Donald was preceded in death by his father, Merlin McGowan, paternal grandparents Hugh F. and Ada B. McGowan, maternal grandparents Walter Smith and Bertha (Marsh) Green, uncle Bernard McGowan, aunts Marlis (Robert) McLean, Marcella (Irvin) Erickson, Marie (Frank) Srb, Dorthy (Curt) Kleeman. Cousins Frank Srb, Larry (Sigi) Laing, Cynthia Baumgartner, Keith (Terry) Russell

Survivors include his son Austin McGowan of Rhinelander, WI; mother Joan (Nate) Kronstedt of Friendship, WI; sisters Deb Stevens (Frank) of Mauston, WI, Julianne McGowan of Madison, WI; and Sherrie (Karl) Bluedorn of Lyndon Station, WI; granddaughters Aria and Aliyah McGowan of Rhinelander, WI; nephew Brandon Stevens of Reedsburg, WI; nieces Bethany Sonnick of California, Travis Airforce Base; Devon Lem of New Lisbon, WI; and Samantha Lem of Lyndon Station, WI; uncles James Smith of Adams, WI; and Hugh Duane McGowan (Loretta Swinehart) of Brooks, WI; aunts Betty (Kenneth) Dehmlow of Friendship, WI, and Margaret (John) Laing of Westfield, WI; and Friend Linda Lauer of Montello, WI. Donald is further survived by many great nieces & nephews, cousins, and dear friends who were like family spread near and far but always close to the heart.

