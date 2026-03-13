Case Donald Rose, age 10, of Friendship, WI passed away on March 9, 2026.

Case was born on March 2, 2016, in Grafton, WI, to his loving parents, Trina L. Hennig and Lawrence S. D. Rose.

In his early years, Case attended pre-kindergarten in West Bend, WI. In 2021, he and his mom moved to Friendship. He attended kindergarten through 2nd grade in Mauston at Westside Elementary, and 3rd and 4th grade at Grayside Elementary. He was currently a 4th grade student at Grayside Elementary. Case loved school. He especially enjoyed math, reading, recess, gym, art and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed traveling, gaming, and arts and crafts. Case had participated at TNT Gymnastics in Mauston and was an orange belt with Elite Self Defense in Baraboo.

Case’s wish was to be remembered for his kindness, thoughtfulness, loving personality, and caring heart. He was brave, thoughtful, loving, kind, caring, resilient, and had a great sense of humor. His smile lit up a room and he brought inspiration, joy, and happiness to everyone who met him.

When he grew up, Case dreamed of moving to Japan. He hoped to become an English teacher and a counselor so he could help others.

Case will be deeply missed and forever loved by his family and friends.

He is survived by his mom, Trina Lee Hennig; dad, Lawrence S. D. Rose; step-mom, Jennifer Alt; maternal grandfather, Greg (Deb) Hennig; paternal grandmother, Tammy Cutler Rose; step-sister, Zoey Alt; brothers, Braxton Kiely and Kingston Kiely; step-grandparents, Eddie Reynolds, Dan (Julie) Nachreiner; aunts, uncles, cousins along with other relatives and friends. He also leaves behind his most loved pets: Caramel, Pablo, Vida, and Milo.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Ellner Reynolds and paternal grandfather, Glenn “Spud” Rose.

A celebration of Case’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Lisa Lee officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Farber Funeral Home, and on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. Memorials may be made to the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter, Mauston; Reggie’s Rescue, Mauston or to the family in Case’s memory.