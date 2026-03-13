It is with sadness that we share the passing of Laura Bea Huber, who died on March 3, 2026, at the age of 78 following complications from surgery.

Laura was born on October 13, 1947, to Doug and Donna Wilsman. From the very beginning of her life, she had a strong faith. At a young age, Laura made the most important decision of her life by dedicating herself to her God, Jehovah, symbolizing that dedication through baptism on July 30, 1958. Her faith remained the center of her life from that day forward. For many years, she served as a full-time volunteer Bible teacher, finding great joy in helping others learn about Jehovah and sharing the Bible’s promise of a future paradise.

She met her second great love on February 10, 1982, when a handsome gentleman named Albert stole her heart. The two were married later that year on July 31, 1982, and began their life together in Germantown, Wisconsin. In June of 1989, their ministry work brought them to Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, where they made their home. Together they built a life centered on their faith and ministry while also enjoying traveling and making the most of their time together until Albert’s passing in the fall of 2024.

Laura had a deep appreciation for Jehovah’s creation. She loved flowers, plants, and gardening, and she especially enjoyed feeding the birds and watching the many creatures that found their way to her yard. One particularly memorable highlight for her was the excitement of seeing a pair of bears visit her yard. She also loved traveling and visiting new places, including trips to Switzerland with Albert to visit his family.

More recently, she cherished a special train trip to Montana with her dear friend Mary, where she delighted in seeing the beauty of the mountains. Laura was known for her generosity and hospitality. She loved spending time with friends and family and often enjoyed treating them to lunch, especially at the Family Affair restaurant in Friendship. Her warmth, kindness, and joyful spirit touched many lives, and she will be deeply missed by her family, congregation, and community.

Laura was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert; her parents, Doug and Donna Wildman; and her sister, Linda.

She is survived by her brother, Phillip; her nieces, Michelle, Autumn, and Jaed; her nephews, LaMont, Ben, Charlie, and Jon; several great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly; and many cherished friends who were like family to her—chosen brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, nieces and nephews—whose lives were deeply touched by her love and friendship.

Visitation and Funeral

Friends and family are warmly invited to a visitation on April 25th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1826 State Hwy 13, Friendship, WI, from 12:00–1:00 p.m., followed by the funeral talk at 1:00 p.m. Laura’s faith in Jehovah and her hope in the Bible’s promise of a future paradise sustained her throughout her life, and those who loved her look forward to the time when that hope will be fulfilled.

Roseberry Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.