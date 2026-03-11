The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team was recently honored as being named a WVCA All-Academic Team award winner. Congrats to the Lady Golden Eagles volleyball team on winning on the court and in the class room.

The Mauston Activities Department would like to recognize senior Breanna Heller for qualifying for the WIAA Girls Basketball State 3-Point Challenge!

Breanna will compete on Saturday, March 14th at 9:30AM at the Resch Center in Green Bay as part of the WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament events. The 3-Point Challenge features top shooters from across Wisconsin who have qualified based on their performances during the regular season.

This is an outstanding accomplishment and a great opportunity for Breanna to represent Mauston High School and the Golden Eagle community on a statewide stage!