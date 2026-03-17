William John Brunner legendarily known as Old Wild Bill, age 94, of Warrens, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11th, 2026, after a brief stay at Crestview Nursing & Rehabilitation in New Lisbon, WI.

He was born Tuesday, October 13th,1931, in New Lisbon, WI. He was the eldest son of Melford C. and Selma H. (Nelson) Brunner.

In 1941 his family moved to Wauwatosa and then to Milwaukee, WI. He worked at PJ’s Drug Store in Milwaukee as a soda jerk. He graduated from West Division High School, Milwaukee, WI in June of 1949. He was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December 1951. He married Betty Eleonora (Schmidt) on February 21st, 1953. They were together on and off until her death in March of 2009. They had eight children, Daniel (Barb) of Russell, MN, Thomas, William, Russell (Linda) of Eagle, WI, Catherine (Charles Walters) of Milton, WI, Charles of Warrens, WI, Martha of Lyons, WI, and Betty May.



He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Milwaukee, WI when he was 55 years old. He enjoyed his passion of collecting and working on vintage guns and ammunition all through the years following his retirement. He enjoyed countless hours hunting, fishing, shooting, and going for cross country trips in search of a cheeseburger with his family. He truly taught all of his children many valuable life experiences as he expressed on numerous such outings that nothing made him more proud than being able to spend time with his kids.



Bill is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great, grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters, Sharon (Carl) Cornehls of So. Milwaukee, Marian Laub of Cudahy, and Sami (Tom) Mitchell of West Allis along with numerous other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by Betty, his son William, his son Thomas, his daughter Betty May, his grandson Steven (son of Daniel), his grandson John (son of Martha). He is also preceded in death by his parents, his brother Melford (“Butch”), sister Karen (Gordon) Buntrock, and brother Daniel.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Tomah Hospice staff for their support and care.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 19th, 2026, at 12:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, W. I Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10am until the time of the service at 12pm. Hillsboro Floral will be arranging flowers. Chaplin Shane Haynes will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hustler, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com