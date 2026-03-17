Rita Smart, age 89, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 14, 2026 at Fairview Nursing Home.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI, with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life luncheon to be held at The Lodge in Mauston beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Rita was born November 29, 1936 in Elroy, Wisconsin, the daughter of Arthur and Veronica (Madden) Robinson. She graduated from Madonna High School in 1954. Rita married the love of her life Jack Smart on May 14, 1955 and the couple enjoyed 68 wonderful years together. Rita’s life was very active with 8 children running around, there were always clothes on the line with a path shoveled to the clothesline during the winter months. Rita was a housewife first and foremost. She joined the workforce in 1970 at Sears, she then went on to work 33 years for Westside Elementary Schools lunch program where she was able to share her love for children even more.

A long-time active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, you would always find mom in the church basement helping to inspire a successful fall festival dinner. Over the years, Rita was an avid supporter of her children, in activities from scouting, band and athletics. Rita was always active, staying busy with the Women’s Auxiliary American Legion Post 81, Friday night fish fries were always busy. She also valued volunteering for the Mauston food pantry. Rita truly enjoyed spending time with her family, having holiday meals, cookouts, and traveling. She enjoyed bowling on a league at Mauston Bowl and watching the Packers and Badger games. You could also catch her watching her game shows.

She is survived by her 8 children: John (Joan) Smart, Patrick, Michael, Timothy, Anthony (Barbara) Smart, Joan Mantilla, Connie (James) Walsh, and Theresa (Doug) Tremain; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brothers Bill (June), Andy (Judy) and Ed (Lynn) Robinson; sister-in-law Sharon Robinson, she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John “Jack”; brother Thomas Robinson; grandson Christopher Smart, son-in-law Manuel Mantilla and daughter-in-law Birgit Smart.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Mauston Food Pantry, and American Legion Post 81 Women’s Auxiliary.

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