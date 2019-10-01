Albert “Buddy” Rogers III, age 74 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Buddy was the son of Albert and Doris (Fogo) Rogers and was born on March 10, 1950, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Buddy lived a life marked by joy, camaraderie, and a genuine love for his family and friends.

Buddy’s life was a tapestry woven with the love of his devoted wife, Yvonne Rogers, and the pride he took in his children, Brett Evans of New Lisbon, Brian (Jean) Evans of Hustler, Kim (Rob) Bradley of New Lisbon, and Kelly Greeno Rogers of Holmen. His legacy continued to flourish through his six grandchildren, Dustin, Mariah, Gabe, Donavan, Heather, and Austin, and his seven great-grandchildren, who brought him immeasurable joy and laughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Butch and Steve, and his sisters Patti, Judy, Barb, Dianna and Cathy.

A man of many interests, Buddy was a member of the New Lisbon American Legion. His love for golf was well known, as he spent many a sunny morning on the greens with Johnny and Mike, when he was able to. When the music played, Buddy was often the first to hit the dance floor, his feet tapping and his voice singing along to the tunes he adored.

Buddy’s daily ritual of meeting friends for a cup of coffee was more than a pastime; it was a testament to his ability to cultivate lasting friendships and his genuine interest in the lives of those around him. Those who knew him will fondly remember the warmth of his smile and the infectious laughter that accompanied his witty jokes.

In honor of a life that touched so many, we say goodbye to a man who was much more than the sum of his years—a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran, and friend. Albert “Buddy” Rogers III will be fondly remembered and forever cherished in the stories that will be told and retold by those who loved him most.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the New Lisbon Community Center from 4:00pm until 6:00pm, with a service starting at 5:30pm. Mark Hanson will be presiding. Military Honors will be provided by the New Lisbon American Legion Post 110. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.