Colonel James J. Olson, retired, known affectionately as Jim to his friends and family, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2024, at his home in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. Jim was the son of Julian and Gladys (Kish) Olson and was born on August 22, 1945, in Mauston, Wisconsin. Jim’s journey through life was marked by an unwavering spirit of adventure, a deep intelligence, and an immense capacity for love.

A graduate of Tomah High School, class of 1963, Jim’s thirst for knowledge led him to further his education, culminating in a bachelor’s degree from Mount Senario College in 1989. His military education includes Officer Candidate School at the Wisconsin Military Academy, Camp Douglas, WI; Basic and Advanced Ordnance Officer course at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland, and the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Colonel Olson began his military career when he was drafted into the United State Army in January of 1968. He served two years active duty with the 193rd Infantry Brigade in the Panama Canal Zone and nearly four years in the U.S. Army reserve before transferring to the Wisconsin Army National Guard in December 1973. In August 1975 he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant of Ordnance and became a Heavy Maintenance Platoon Leader in Detachment 2, 108th Maintenance Company, Portage, Wisconsin. He later served as 108th Maintenance Company, Senior Tactical Officer for the Wisconsin Military Academy, and Commander of the 107th Maintenance Company. In 1984 he was transferred to the 723rd Maintenance Battalion, Tomah, and held a variety of staff positions with the battalion and with the State Area Command, before becoming the 732nd’s Executive Officer in 1989 and its Commander in April 1994. Three years later he was assigned as Deputy Commander of the 64th Troop command. In July of 1998 he became the Troop Command Commander and was promoted to the rank of Colonel. In September 2000 he became the commander of the 426th Regiment (Leadership) and the Wisconsin Military Academy.

His military awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with tree oak leave clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the Army Reserve Components Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Wisconsin National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon.

On October 11, 1972, Jim married the love of his life Kathleen. They shared a love of traveling all over the United States, specifically to the Florida Area. They also loved spending time at their cabin on Castle Rock Lake. Jim and Kathy owned Jim & Kathy’s Bar and grill in Camp Douglas from 1983 until 2012. Kathleen preceded Jim in 2012.

Jim’s professional and personal endeavors were many and varied, but he always found time to support his community. He was a respected member of the VFW and the Camp Douglas American Legion, where his commitment to service shone brightly. His love for his country was paralleled only by the love he had for his family.

Surviving Jim are his devoted children, Brian (Katie Kopplin) Olson of Camp Douglas and Jamie (Dustin) Elsing of New Lisbon. His legacy also lives on through his sister, Jeliane (John) Mochenbacher of Camp Douglas, and his cherished grandchildren, Caitlin (Matt) Kikta, Sadie and Rylie Olson, Connor Stauff, and Charlotte Brahmer. Each of them will carry forward the lessons of kindness and strength that he instilled in them. Jim was preceded in death by his loving parents and his beloved wife, Kathleen Olson, with whom he shared a lifetime of memories.

An avid sports fan, Jim could be found in the stands at his grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering them on with enthusiasm and pride. His presence at these events was a source of encouragement and support, emblematic of his loving nature.

Jim’s life was one of purpose and joy. His adventurous spirit, coupled with his intelligence and loving heart, left an indelible mark on the world. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable life.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday September 23rd at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church (215 Douglas St) in Camp Douglas from 10:00a.m. until 12:00p.m, with a funeral service starting at 12:00p.m. Rev. Brad Lindberg presiding. Burial with military honors will take place in the Camp Douglas Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com