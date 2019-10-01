Laura Myrtle (Kagsdale) Henze, age 79 of Elroy, WI., passed away on September 14, 2024 from cancer at her home in rural Elroy, WI. Laura was born on September 15, 1945 at the families farm in Tripoli, Iowa to Benjamin and Arvilla (Davis) Ragsdale. She attended Tripoli public schools until the family relocated to New Hartford, Iowa. She lived on the farm in New Hartford until graduation in 1963. While attending school she participated in various activities including the high school newspaper, glee club, gymnastics and cheerleading. She was homecoming queen in 1962. After graduation she pursued waitressing as she did part time in high school, and she also did detasseling corn.

On December 7, 1963, she was united in marriage to Dallas Henze. She later gave birth to Todd Henze in July of 1964. After Todd was born, they continued to move to various rental properties to better their employment. She gave birth to Travis Henze in November of 1966. At approximately this time they purchased a farm near New Hartford, IA. In 1970 they sold the acreage and purchased a farm in Norwalk, WI. The entire family exhibited cattle at various shows at both state and national levels. Laura was involved in all aspects, she was an expert herdswoman. As a result, they had the highest DHIA herd average many times. She was also involved in managing the crops. They sold the farm and moved to Oregan in 1988. In Oregon she worked at forestry related jobs, watching for forest fires and equipment surveillance. Her husband and her were hired by Columbia Helicopter Company for around 6 years, she traveled with Dallas while being a security guard in several states including Alaska. She was involved in all aspects of what was demanded by the officers with logging and forest fire fighting. They moved back to Wisconsin to be with their children and grandchildren. They purchased the farm in Elroy where they are currently living. She was the manager of the family’s investment and insurance business. She did many rural newspaper routes until her health declined. While farming rural Norwalk, her family also operated a riding stable on one of their other farms.

Laura enjoyed being outdoors, farming and working in her flower garden. During her entire married life her main concern was family, whatever was needed always came before herself. She was a very ambitious and detailed person. She was never afraid to go the extra mile for anything or anyone. Her dedication and compassion to family and strong faith in God got her through many hardships in life, including her final battle with cancer.

Laura is survived by her husband Dallas, sons, Todd A. Henze, Travis W. (LaVonne) Henze, her brothers, Bob Ragsdale, Everette (Caroline) Ragsdale, Jerry (Sue) Ragsdale, her sisters, Ettamae (Dale) Henze, Betty (Rick) Newville and Carol (Bucky) Nolan. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Cody, Rebekah, Trevis, Charmayne, Jada and Hailey, and her great grandchildren, Madison, Brinley, Ellison, Thea, Haisly, Willow, Holden, Averleigh and Ilyzah. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Gordon Ragsdale, sister-in-law Kathy Ragsdale, sister-in-law Joanne Ragsdale, and nieces Lisa Kay Henze Powell, Brenda Ragsdale and a nephew Chad Nolan.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. A graveside service will take place following the visitation at 12:00 P.M. at the Pilgrims Home Cemetery in Norwalk. Laura would want everyone to be comfortable in casual dress clothes. Chaplain Shane Haynes presiding. A funeral lunch will follow at the Wilton Legion Hall. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com