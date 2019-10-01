Local Prep scores from over the weekend
Girls Volleyball
Hillsboro 2 Markesan 0
Hillsboro 2 Marathon 0
Hillsboro 2 Mercer 0
Hillsboro 2 Rio 0
Hillsboro 2 Rib Lake 1
Hillsboro 2 Tri-County 0
Hillsboro 2 Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 0 (Hillsboro JAG Tournament Champions) -Kiana Liska Michelyn Hanson All-Tournament players
Colby 2 Mauston 0
Altoona 2 Mauston 0
Mauston 2 Arcadia 0
Sparta 2 Mauston 0
Mauston 2 Wonewoc-Center 0
Sparta 2 Mauston 0
Wonewoc-Center 2 Black River Falls 1
Fall Creek 2 Wonewoc-Center 1
Neillsville 2 Wonewoc-Center 1
Wonewoc-Center 2 G-E-T 1
Brookwood 2 Boscobel 0
Brookwood 2 Seneca 0
Brookwood 2 Cashton 0
Cashton 2 De Soto 0
Cashton 2 Ithaca 0
8-Man Football
Wonewoc-Center 42 Monticello 14
