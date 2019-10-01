Ithaca Bulldogs (4-0) – The Bulldogs came from behind to defeat Bangor 14-10 and give them the inside track on winning the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Berlin Indians (3-1) – Berlin blanked formerly undefeated Nekoosa to start their South Central Conference season 2-0. Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (3-1) ^1 The Chiefs walloped Adams-Friendship 55-7 last week. On paper the Dells should be able to rack up a few wins over the next few weeks. Nekoosa Papermakers (3-1) -1 Nekoosa got shutout by a very good Berlin team but still looks to be vastly improved from the last handful of years. Royall Panthers (3-1) ^1Royall rolled offensively again with a 46-28 victory over rival Brookwood. Things get tough in the SBC this week with a matchup at Hillsboro. Hillsboro Tigers (3-1) ^1 Hillsboro squashed Necedah last week and sets up a big homecoming matchup with Royall this week. This game could have big playoff implications. Cashton Eagles (3-1) ^1 Cashton overcame a slow start to pound New Lisbon 49-20. Cashton is a young team that will only get better as the season moves on. Bangor Cardinals (2-2) –3 Bangor is probably ranked too low on my power rankings after a tough loss to Ithaca. Adams-Friendship Green Devils (2-2) – Adams-Friendship is coming off a big loss to Wisconsin Dells and will try to bounce back on the road vs Waupun. Mauston Golden Eagles (1-3) NR Mauston got their first win of the season over Wautoma last week but is still trying to improve especially on the defensive side of the football.

Highest Riser Mauston new to rankings

Biggest Fall Bangor -3

New to rankings Mauston

Out of rankings Tomah

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.