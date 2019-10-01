The Royall Panthers rolled over Necedah 3-0 Tuesday night. Royall and Necedah played a tight first set that saw both teams serving set point but the Panthers eventually outlasted Necedah 27-25. Royall rolled over Necedah 25-6 in set 2 before taking down Necedah 25-21 in set 3 to complete the sweep. Bria Gruen and Elizabeth Klipstein both had strong games for Royall. Ashleigh Klipstein had the set winning kill for Royall in set 2. The Panthers improve to 4-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 9-7 overall. Necedah drops to 0-4 and 2-5 overall.