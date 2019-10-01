Public Meeting – September 18

Public Meeting – Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT)

September 18 | 5 pm – 7 pm | Parks and Recreation Dept. | 819 Superior Ave., Tomah

The WisDOT is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss plans to replace two bridges at the I-90/94 interchange in Tomah. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project, and obtain input on the proposed improvements. Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Hannah Punzel at 608-246-7907, or hannah.punzel@dot.wi.gov.