The Mauston High School cross country teams have a very positive week of competition.

The teams competed at the 58th Annual Verona Invitational on Saturday September 7th.The meet featured over thirty teams from Wisconsin and Illinois. The boys varsity team placed 2nd in their 13 team division with senior Josh Ellerman the top finisher for the boys varsity with a 34th place finish out of 232 varsity runners.

The MHS CC teams Traveled to G-E-T to compete at the 2024 Redhawk Invitational held at the Ettrick Golf course. Fourteen teams competed at the meet. The boys varsity earned the team championship with a score of 19 points placing five runners in the top eight places. Josh Ellerman was the individual meet champion winning the 5K race in 17;02. The balance of the medalist finishes for the MHS CC crew: Brekk Peterson 2nd, Westin Pouillie 5th, Sebastian Naquayouma 6th and Hakkan Peterson 8th place. The girls varsity team placed 5th led by senior Alyexis Smith 5th place finish. It was a great night for the Golden Eagles.