Nancy M. Roesler, age 87 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2025, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Irving and Nora (Grigon) Felzer and was born on June 4, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Nancy’s early years in Milwaukee were filled with the joy of family and the simple pleasures of life. After high school, Nancy received her GED and then she embarked on a sweet beginning to her career as a candy maker. It was during this time when she met the love of her life, Thomas, and the two married on January 18,1958. Their union was one of love, partnership, and adventure, as they moved from city to city due to Thomas’s job, creating a tapestry of memories in Milwaukee, Columbus, Greenfield, and finally settling on a horse farm in Franklin that they bought for their daughters in 1978.

The couple’s love for nature and the countryside was evident in their decision to build a log cabin in Lake Delton, where they spent 30 years of their lives. In 2017, they moved to New Lisbon, continuing their journey together until Thomas’s passing in 2022.

Nancy’s professional life was marked by her dedication to helping others as an instrument technician for Central Services sterile processing service. She also worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine and Milwaukee for 25 years.

Outside of work, Nancy’s passions were many. She loved being outdoors, whether it was watching the birds, squirrels, and deer, or simply taking a stroll to soak in the beauty of nature. Her love for sports was evident in her unwavering support for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. Nancy also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino and cherished moments spent with her beloved dog, Bear.

A devout member of St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah, Nancy’s faith was a cornerstone of her life. She found great joy in her church family and the sense of community it provided.

Nancy’s legacy is carried on by her loving daughters, Carrie (David) Mauer of Elroy and Susan (Tommy) Steig of Necedah; her sister Shirley Nyblade of Milwaukee; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and a soon to be great grandchild; and numerous friends and relatives who were blessed to know her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son Terence, her sisters Beverly, Lillian, and Judy, and her cherished husband, Thomas.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10:30 A.M. at St. James Lutheran Church (1106 S. Main St.) in Necedah. Relatives and friends are invited to the church on Tuesday for a visitation from 9:30 until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (N 2665, Cty Rd QQ, Waupaca, WI) at 2:00 P.M. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is