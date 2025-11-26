Kenneth L. Stone, age 80, of Westfield, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Lily Meadows in Westfield, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Lee Bushweiler will officiate. Interment will be at the Olin Cemetery, Town of Springville, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 9a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. There will be a luncheon following at Barrel Springs Bar & Grill on Hwy 82.

Kenneth was born September 18, 1945 in Portage, Wisconsin to Lyle Kenneth and Dorothy Leone (Endthoff) Stone . Ken grew up on the family farm with his sister, Marlea. Graduated in 1964 from Wis. Dells High School. He served in the National Guard, worked for DuBois in Baraboo and then became a rural mail carrier at Wis. Dells Post Office for nearly 30 yrs. Married in 1966 to Nancy(Gore) and has 3 children Kelly, Rick (Tami) and Connie(Kevin). He married the love of his life, Lois, in 1977. He became stepfather to Jeff, Jim, Julie, Jodie (Joe) and Jon (Cheryl). Became Grandpa to Felicia(Eric), JD, Dakota, Bryant(Leslie), Aiden, Jacob(Crista) and Christopher (Shannon). And, Great Grandpa to Maizey, Robert, William, Preston, Parker, Makenzi, and Kaydence.

Ken enjoyed deer hunting, bowling, snowmobiling and being a member of Twin Valley Snowdrifters, and gardening. Ken and Lois always had a cold beer on tap for all their friends and family. Many get togethers over the years with horseshoes, volleyball, fishing and snowmobiling.

A special thank you to Lily Meadows and Moments Hospice for their wonderful care!

Kenneth was preceded in death by: his parents, Lyle and Dorothy. His sister Marlea. And his wife Lois in 2021.

