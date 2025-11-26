Vivien Joan Bellini (nee Edwards), affectionately known as Viv to her friends and loved ones, was called to her eternal home on November 22, 2025, at the age of 84. Born on April 21, 1941, in the vibrant city of Chicago, Illinois, Vivien was a beacon of light and love to all who knew her. Her final days were spent surrounded by the warmth and comfort of her home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, where she passed away after a valiant battle with a lengthy illness.



As the beloved wife of Orlando Bellini, Vivien’s unwavering commitment to her family was evident in every facet of her life. She was a devoted mother to Elizabeth Andrews (Robert), Edward Plada (Miranda), Joseph Bellini (Katherine), Theresa Wilson (Daniel), Michelle Napoleone (Steven), and her cherished daughter Desiree Bellini. Her legacy of love continued with her role as a doting grandmother to Tiva, Emma, Atticus, Danielle (Wade), Ahria, Christian (Courtney), Alex (Alexis), Michelle, Robert, Colin, Marissa, Isabelle, Tobias, and Haley. The family tree further blossomed as she embraced the joy of being a great-grandmother to Vincent, Coen, Laken, Lumen, Tulsi, Claymore, Clyde, and Kanoa. Though her parents Ira and Agnes Edwards, her brother Leonard “Corky” Edwards, and her sister Helen Videkovich (Mathew) preceded her in passing, Vivien’s memory will be cherished by her surviving brothers, Wayne and Ralph, as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews.



Vivien’s journey through life was marked by her dedication to serving others. She attended Tuley High School in Chicago and later continued her education at UW Platteville (Baraboo Sauk County). Her professional life was a testament to her caring spirit, as she opened her heart and home as a foster mother to many. She also worked as an Educational Aid at Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5, where she supported the growth and development of countless students. Her protective nature led her to a position as a Deputy Sheriff, where she specialized in domestic situations, particularly those involving children. Vivien’s love for children was also reflected in her role as a Cub Scout Den Mother, guiding young minds towards a bright future. A woman of deep Christian faith, Vivien exemplified the love of Christ in her daily actions and interactions. She found solace and joy in baking and cooking, especially during the holidays, when she would share her delicious creations with family and friends. Her green thumb was evident in her beautifully tended gardens of flowers and vegetables, and she took great pride in canning fruits and vegetables, as well as making jellies and jams. Vivien was also gifted in arts and crafts, with talents that ranged from pottery making to candle making and painting. Her artistic abilities were not just a personal passion but also a means of connecting with children, as she generously gave her time to work on various art projects with them.



Vivien’s life was one of interesting journeys, loving moments, and courageous battles. Her strength and compassion were a source of inspiration to everyone she met. As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate the remarkable life of Vivien Joan Bellini—a woman who touched the lives of many and whose spirit will continue to resonate in the hearts of those she leaves behind. Her love, teachings, and memories will forever remain a guiding light for her family, and her presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 1st, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (408 W. River St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, November 30th at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with a rosary at 6:30 P.M. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. Fr. Peter Raj Mariasamy presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com