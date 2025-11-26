The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys basketball team got off to a great start defeating Richland Center 58-38 on the road Tuesday night. Jase Navis had a big game leading Mauston with 21 points. Navis had plenty of help Tuesday night as Andrew Dillin finished with 15points including the freshmen’s first high school points. Johan Wolf added 13 points for the Golden Eagles who start their season at 1-0. Braden Dosch had 14points to lead the Hornets who fall to 0-1. Mauston opens up the conference slate with a big test against Berlin coming up next Tuesday.