Pamela Velnet Robbins, age 62, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025, at her home.

Pamela was born on May 7, 1963, in Racine, Wisconsin to Richard and Ruth (Harcus) Ostrander Sr. She attended Park High School.

At the age of 15 in 1978 she met the love of her life Lonnie Robbins of Racine, WI. They dated for 5 years and were wed on May 14, 1983. Pamela and Lonnie went on to have two sons, Lonnie Jr., born on December 31, 1983, and William born on January 25, 1986. In September of 1995, Pamela and her family moved to Grand Marsh, WI where she lived until her final day. Lonnie and William blessed Pamela with two grandchildren each. Mckenna Robbins born on February 23, 2009, Jayla Robbins born on May 4, 2009, Zakkary Robbins born on November 29, 2009, and Wade Robbins born on August 5, 2013.

Pamela’s world was all based on the love of her family. She was a devout wife, mother, and grandmother. Her husband, kids, and grandkids meant the world to her. Pamela also loved to take vacations to the ocean and collect seashells, but her real joy was fishing. She loved nothing more than to set her hook into a bluegill or a large mouth bass.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ruth Ostrander Sr., mother-in-law Beatrice Milford, father-in-law, William Daniel Robbins, and stepfather-in-law, Warren Milford.

Survivors include her soulmate and husband, sons, grandchildren, and daughter-in-law. She is also survived by many siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Per Pamela’s wishes, she didn’t want a funeral service. She will be cremated, and a memorial will be held at a future date and place.

