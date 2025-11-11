Lucille Jensen, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Cranberry Court in Wisconsin Rapids.

Born August 20, 1940, in the Town of Richfield, WI, Lucille was the beloved daughter of Darwin and Violet (Nelson) Payne. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School and went on to build a life filled with love, laughter, and meaningful connections.

On May 8, 1971, Lucille married her soul mate, Deone Jensen. Together they shared a beautiful life and welcomed their daughter Peggy. Lucille was a devoted wife and mother, whose warmth and wit enriched the lives of everyone around her.

Lucille enjoyed a successful career as a sales manager for Tupperware, where her charisma and dedication earned her the admiration of colleagues and customers alike. She also had a clever eye for rummage sales, delighting in the thrill of the hunt and the joy of sharing her finds. Her favorite moments were spent with family and friends-playing cards, traveling, dancing, camping and creating lasting memories.

Lucille had a devoted listening ear for her family, always offering comfort, wisdom, and a safe place to share. Her presence was a source of strength and love, and she made each person feel truly heard and valued.

Lucille will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Peggy (Dave) Moddes, Terry (Debra Brooks) Baggs, Thomas (Charlene) Baggs, Michele (Lewis II) Holmes, and Mike (Jean Paulson) Baggs.

She is a proud grandmother to Misty, Jenny, Jaime, Amber, Lewis III, Tim, Jody, Jordan, Sheldon, and Tom; a loving great-grandmother to Alex, Makaela, Taylor, Colin, Ryan, Blaine, Skylar, Jacaup, Madison, Wyatt, Hadley, Gavin, Gabriella, Ivan, Watson, and Lainey: and a cherished great-great-grandmother to Briar and Ariella.

She is survived by her siblings, Dori Saladino, Gordy Payne, Danny (Myrt) Payne, and

sister-in-law Lucy Payne, Donna Jensen, and many nieces and nephews.

She is further preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Deone, family, Carl Payne,

Ella and Richard Corris, Gus Saladino, Kathy Payne, Art and Helen Payne, Cleone Jensen, Marlyn Jensen, Harlyn Jensen and her grandson Jason Baggs.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.